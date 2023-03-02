Open in App
Woodland Park, CO
KXRM

Help first responders locate missing 21-year-old

By Alina Lee,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5eDC_0l5TUO9h00

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man who has been missing since Monday, Feb. 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKxCQ_0l5TUO9h00
Courtesy of Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District

21-year-old Eduardo “Lalo” Castaneda was last seen early Monday morning in Woodland Park coming back from Cripple Creek at around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m., according to the Fire Protection District.

Castaneda is 6’1″ and weighs 165 pounds with black hair. Law enforcement says he was wearing an Adidas sweater and sweats.

If you have any information, call (719) 413-3092 or (719) 360-7695.

