Suspect in San Jose street vendor assault arrested
By Miabelle Salzano,
5 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — The San Jose Police Department arrested a man in connection with the assault of a hot dog street vendor outside the SAP Center in February.
On Feb. 18, security at the SAP Center responded to the assault around 11:43 p.m. Multiple witnesses said the assault came after a disagreement over a hot dog.
The street vendor, Saul Reconco, told KRON4 the suspect, Dioscoro Reyes, wanted Reconco to give him a free hot dog or soda after purchasing some hot dogs.
Witnesses videotaped the assault on a cell phone . The street vendor, Saul Reconco, was allegedly kicked in the face after leaving a Mexican singer's concert at the SAP Center. A witness told KRON4 the vendor eventually got back up and started selling hot dogs again, but was attacked again and then taken to the hospital.
Comments / 0