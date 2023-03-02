Open in App
San Jose, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in San Jose street vendor assault arrested

By Miabelle Salzano,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Q10V_0l5TSX4G00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — The San Jose Police Department arrested a man in connection with the assault of a hot dog street vendor outside the SAP Center in February.

On Feb. 18, security at the SAP Center responded to the assault around 11:43 p.m. Multiple witnesses said the assault came after a disagreement over a hot dog.

The street vendor, Saul Reconco, told KRON4 the suspect, Dioscoro Reyes, wanted Reconco to give him a free hot dog or soda after purchasing some hot dogs.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtD2J_0l5TSX4G00
    SAP Center Street Vendor attack victim Saul Reconco
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klNyF_0l5TSX4G00
    SAP Center Street Vendor attack victim Saul Reconco
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOyhU_0l5TSX4G00
    SAP Center Street Vendor attack victim Saul Reconco
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPgm6_0l5TSX4G00
    SAP Center Street Vendor attack victim Saul Reconco

Witnesses videotaped the assault on a cell phone . The street vendor, Saul Reconco, was allegedly kicked in the face after leaving a Mexican singer's concert at the SAP Center. A witness told KRON4 the vendor eventually got back up and started selling hot dogs again, but was attacked again and then taken to the hospital.

MORE: San Jose street vendor who was attacked outside of SAP Center speaks out

SJPD arrested Reyes, 33, of Hayward for suspected felony assault. SJPD officials said Reyes has posted bail and is no longer in custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOvNj_0l5TSX4G00
Dioscoro Reyes, 33, of Hayward, was arrested on felony assault by the SJPD. (San Jose Police Department)

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Erdelyi #3708 of the San José Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 3708@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.

