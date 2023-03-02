GOP Congressman Whose Phone Was Seized in Trump Probe Wants Dems to Be ‘Quaking in Fear’ That ‘They Will End Up Going to Jail’

Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA) spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday and laid out a kind of battle plan for how he wants to strike fear into the heart of Democrats using his newfound power in Congress. Perry fantasized aloud about “leftists” and “Marxists” “quaking in fear” and “losing weight because they’re not eating” because they are so afraid the government may jail them.

“What average citizens need to, just at some point be willing to acknowledge and accept that every single facet of the federal government is weaponized against every single one of us,” Perry began, arguing that the right is the victim of government extreme government overreach.

“And if there’s nothing else that we need to be, that we need to be fighting for is our sovereignty, our national sovereignty, our state sovereignty, and our personal sovereignty,” Perry continued, adding:

The government doesn’t have the right to tell you that you can’t buy a gas stove, but that you must buy an electric vehicle, that you can’t go to work, but you must put some experimental potion in your arm and then keep showing up to do that, to visit your church or worship, or if personal sovereignty is what this nation was built on. And it’s the foundation. It is under assault by every single facet of the government. And as Ralph [Norman] has said, we are going to create a firestorm. These leftists, these Marxists that that have prevailed upon the American people and use the awesome power of the federal government to cow us into into fear in our homes.

“They’ve got to be put on notice. They’ve got to be quaking in fear. They’ve got to be worried. They’ve got to be losing weight because they’re not eating, because they’re worried that they’re going to end up going to jail for using the awesome power of the federal government,” Perry declared, vowing to use government to make his political opposition afraid.

“And if they’re not interested in showing up in Mr. Jordan’s hearing, you know what? I’m in charge now on the Transportation Committee of Federal Leases. Huh? Huh. And that’s something I wonder, who’s leases might become… Well, we’re taking a look at the list,” Perry continued.

“It’s going to be awesome when they go from a big building to about. Oh, no, that space on the square there. That’d be awesome, wouldn’t it? I love it. Like we got a fight on every corner, ladies and gentlemen,” he continued to loud applause.

Earlier in the week a Washington D.C. District Court judge order Perry to hand over some 2,000 records to federal investigators, striking down a motion from Perry who was seeking a stay to shield investigators from accessing his cell phone that was seized as part of the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“Rep. Perry’s communications with Executive Branch officials, as reflected in the responsive records, demonstrate that he welcomed, rather than resisted, and indeed often initiated these communication [redacted],” wrote Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the DC District Court in a recently unsealed court decision, regarding Perry’s communications with the Trump administration, regarding keeping President Trump in office.

Watch the full clip above via CPAC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com