Bill targeting threats to 'critical infrastructure' passes Georgia House

ATLANTA – Legislation establishing the crime of “interference with critical infrastructure” cleared the Georgia House of Representatives unanimously Thursday.

The topic is timely given the December targeting of an electric substation in North Carolina by an unknown shooter that left 45,000 utility customers without power, Rep. Rob Leverett, R-Elberton, chief sponsor of House Bill 227, told his lawmaking colleagues during a brief debate before the vote.

“Some people have decided it’s open season on our infrastructure,” Leverett said. “This is to send a message to those who would target vital infrastructure.”

Under the legislation, critical infrastructure includes electricity, water, sewers, telecommunications, internet, public transportation and public transit systems, hospitals, ambulances, emergency medical and rescue services, the military, police, Coast Guard, and prison and fire services.

The bill provides penalties of up to 20 years in prison for the most serious offenders, those who intentionally damage a form of critical infrastructure with the intention of disrupting service.

Intentionally interfering with the “proper operation” of a form of critical infrastructure is a lesser offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The House Judiciary Non-civil Committee added a provision to the original bill specifying that it would apply to anyone who attacks critical infrastructure through “electronic means,” an acknowledgement of the growth of cyber crime in Georgia and elsewhere.

“That’s a great improvement for the protection of our citizens in Georgia,” said Rep. Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta.

Leverett’s bill now heads to the Georgia Senate.