Names to Know: Meet the new professionals on the Seacoast

Portsmouth names Monte Bohanan as Director of Communications and Community Engagement

PORTSMOUTH – Advancing several of the ongoing goals stated in 2022 by the incoming City Council, “to invite and honor input from the community” and “to communicate with community members and stakeholders,” City Manager Karen Conard announces the hiring of Monte Bohanan as Director of Communications and Community Engagement. He will be working with Chief Information Officer Pat Ainsworth and Public Information Officer Stephanie Seacord to implement communications and outreach programs that engage community members and keep them informed about City programs, projects and services.

Monte Bohanan comes to this City role after 22 years with The Music Hall, most recently as Director of Communications and Community Engagement where, in the words of a veteran arts reporter “he distinguished himself by building bridges with and championing the community, always with his broad trademark smile.”

In his new role with the City, Bohanan will apply his Music Hall experience with engaging his audiences and adapting new IT and digital communications infrastructure to community outreach and marketing. Over his two-decade tenure he managed such partnerships by The Music Hall and community stakeholders as “Fill the Hall” food collection event for GATHER (now in its ninth year) and Vintage Christmas in Portsmouth (since 2004) that raised the number of December visitors by ten percent. Bohanan has also served the community as a member of the Chamber Collaborate of Greater Portsmouth Board and Tourism Marketing Task Force, End 68 Hours of Hunger Board, COVID Response Task Force, Portsmouth NH 400 Marketing Team and the all-volunteer Halloween Parade Board. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire Summa Cum Laude with a B.A. in Humanities and minored in English, psychology, art and education.

Bohanan joined the city on Feb.27.

Sheila Harris named AVP-Marketing at Service Credit Union

PORTSMOUTH – Sheila Harris has been named Assistant Vice President of Marketing at Service Credit Union. In this role, she will oversee product and digital marketing, creative services, and external and internal communications.

Harris began her marketing career at Direct Capital (now CIT Bank) in 2006, continued on to HCPro (a healthcare publishing and training company) to serve as their Director of Marketing Operations, and joined Service Credit Union as Marketing Technologist in 2018. She most recently served as Service CU's Digital Marketing Operations Manager, where she oversaw marketing automation, digital advertising, and the credit union’s website.

Aimee Sundstrom, previously AVP of Marketing and Communications, is taking on the newly created role of AVP of Community Development and Research, which was created to further grow the credit union’s community giving footprint. Additionally, Sarah LeBlanc, previously Senior Marketing Communications Manager, was promoted to Product Marketing Manager.

New Project Manager joins the Leone, McDonnell & Roberts Team

DOVER — The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA has announced the hiring of Project Manager, Michelle Kraft, strengthening the operations team, while supporting the continued growth of the firm.

In her role as Project Manager, Kraft will collaboratively plan and execute firm strategic initiatives by defining project scope, developing workflows, fostering communication, enlisting firm resources and ensuring business goals are met and evaluated upon implementation.

Kraft brings a wealth of project management and leadership experience to Leone, McDonnell & Roberts. Before joining the firm, Kraft worked in the healthcare field in strategic planning, medical staff services and clinical education. Her analytical experience, adaptability and results-driving style ensure corporate objectives are being met with integrity and professionalism. Kraft studied business management at Granite State College.

A resident of Somersworth, she loves spending time with her husband, cat, and two dogs, as well as giving back to the community at women’s heart health and animal welfare charities. Michelle enjoys horseback riding, running, hiking, and riding ATVs.