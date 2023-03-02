Ward Archer on the aquifer, local media and independent music

There are a lot of people I’ve interviewed who I struggle to introduce. Ward Archer is one of them.

Ward does — and has done — a lot in Memphis. His family started the Memphis Business Journal and the Archer Malmo ad agency. He’s the head of the board of Contemporary Media, which owns The Memphis Flyer, Memphis Magazine and other local publications. He started the independent music label Archer Records, which also includes a music studio. And he was a founder of Protect Our Aquifer.

Ward joined me on The Sidebar this week to talk about all those efforts. And more.

Take a listen.

The Sidebar , which airs every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. on WYXR 91.7 FM , is also available as a podcast here on the site or wherever you get your podcasts.

Note: WYXR is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, the University of Memphis and The Daily Memphian. As part of that partnership, I serve on the board of Crosstown Radio Partnership, which owns and oversees WYXR.