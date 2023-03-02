Scott Satterfield Announces Transfer Wide Receiver Will Miss Entire Spring Practice Window

Cincinnati is already down one receiver on a thin unit heading into Spring Practice.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — UC football coaches met with the media on Thursday and head coach Scott Satterfield had some bad news regarding new transfer wide receiver Keyshawn Helton .

Satterfield announced the receiver is missing the entire Spring Practice window and will be re-evaluated after this semester.

"I don't think so," Satterfield said about Helton being ready by August. "I think he's dealing with a more of a hip injury that he had a prior to coming here. You know, it'll be something that we'll evaluate, you know, in the end of the semester to kind of see where we're at. is not looking good at this point. But but we'll see where it's at right now. He's gonna be helping us coach this spring."

Expect Cincinnati to add at least one more transfer receiver when the portal opens after spring ball.

"We lost, I think seven to the portal, two to the NFL," Satterfield said about the receiving turnover. "You know, we signed two. I think we brought in three transfers and we're still looking for more, you know, in that room. So we don't have a lot of experience there."

The graduate transfer was with the Seminoles for five seasons, appearing in just two games last year due to injury. He caught 18 passes for 278 yards and two TDs in 2021, 14 catches for 119 yards and 2 TDs in 2020, and 17 catches for 239 yards and three TDs in 2019.

A few other notable players are banged up heading into Spring Practice. Quarterback Ben Bryant is still rehabbing from his foot surgery at the end of last season. Running back Ryan Montgomery is also rehabbing a minor surgery and will be slowed to start next week.

Montgomery tallied 63 carries for 270 yards and 5 touchdowns last season.

