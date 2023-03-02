Four new things to check out at the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The 88th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off on Thursday with new food and entertainment.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit throughout the 11-day festival.

Here are a few things to check out during your visit:

Sandy Ann’s Fried Old Fashioned Pies: located near East Independent

Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle Taco: located at Plant City High School Band booth in Stadium Exhibit Hall

Mrs. E’s Strawberry Freeze, a strawberry flavored snowball with condensed milk, whipped cream and chocolate-dipped strawberry: located at A&M Concessions on Edwards Street

The Nerveless Nocks Present Jetpack Water Circus: located at the Softub Spas Carriage House

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through March 12. Admission for guests 13 years and older is $10, while admission for children ages 6-12 is $5. Children five and under get in free.

Dozens of central Florida Publix stores are offer discounted gate tickets . For more information about festival admission, parking, or hours, visit the Florida Strawberry Festival website .

