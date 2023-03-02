Open in App
Buffalo, NY
EVERY BRILLIANT THING a regional premier opens March 3rd at Shea's Smith Theatre

By Mike Randall,

5 days ago
Second Generation Theatre Company is partnering with Best Self Behavioral Health and other mental health providers to present a regional premier of a special play opening Friday at Shea's Smith Theatre.

EVERY BRILLIANT THING is a show about depression, but it has a lot of humor according to director Charmagne Chi. She says "From that gallows humor perspective it is normal and natural to to infuse comedy into a topic as serious as mental illness."

The one-person play stars Kevin Craig. He says what drew him to the production was a script that has "heart" adding "We lean toward cynicism today. And the script is very not cynical. It's kind of unabashedly sentimental in the way this character approaches sadness in his life and the way he approaches other people with sadness in his life." Kevin says.

Audience participation is a part of the show which Kevin says will be handled with care. "It's going to be permission based, consensual and do you want to do this?"

EVERY BRILLIANT THING runs March 3rd through 19th at Shea's Smith Theatre. You can get tickets at their website.

