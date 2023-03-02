Open in App
Greenville News

South Carolina football roster 2023: What we know with spring practice starting March 13

By Emily Adams, Greenville News,

6 days ago

COLUMBIA — After a 2022 season riddled with defensive injuries , South Carolina football still will not be at full strength entering spring practice.

Coach Shane Beamer said Thursday that senior defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway and freshman offensive lineman Cason Henry will be unavailable after both underwent surgery in recent weeks. Beamer said both surgeries were "nothing major."

Henry redshirted the 2022 season, appearing in just two games. Hemingway took over as starting edge rusher after senior Jordan Strachan's season-ending injury in Week 2. He recorded 33 total tackles in nine starts, including eight for loss and four sacks.

Strachan and junior linebacker Mohamed Kaba are also expected to be sidelined for the majority of spring practice, though Beamer said there is a chance they could get involved in a limited capacity. Strachan and Kaba both sustained season-ending ACL injuries against Arkansas on Sept. 10.

Kaba beat out sixth-year senior Sherrod Greene for the starting linebacker spot in preseason and logged eight tackles and a pass breakup over his two games. Strachan, a fifth-year, received a medical waiver from the NCAA to retain his final season of eligibility. He logged 10 tackles including three for loss and a sack in two starts.

Sophomore defensive back David Spaulding will also be limited after grappling with a foot injury for much of the season that ultimately required surgery. Beamer said the DB should be more involved than Strachan or Kaba.

The Gamecocks will also be without redshirt freshman defensive back Anthony Rose and two early-enrolled freshmen: defensive lineman Monteque Rhames and safety Cameron Upshaw. All three players were suspended from the team on Feb. 3 after Rhames was arrested on charges of carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justice. Beamer said he does not anticipate any of the players returning to the team "at any point in the near future."

South Carolina kicks off its spring practices on March 13, and the team's intrasquad spring game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on April 15 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

