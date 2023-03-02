Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
Detroit Metro Times

Grammy-winning jazz singer Samara Joy to perform in Detroit-area churches

By Lee DeVito,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hveCk_0l5TLjbb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKx1N_0l5TLjbb00
Samara Joy.

Last month, Bronx-born 23-year-old jazz singer Samara Joy won Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Vocal Jazz Album — thanks to her 2022 release Linger Awhile , which has earned her comparisons to the greats like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and Sarah Vaughan. And this month, there are two opportunities to catch the talented young singer perform intimate concerts inside churches in metro Detroit.

Joy will headline Cranbrook Project’s annual Sacred Jazz Concert series, with the first show at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24 at Christ Church Cranbrook (470 Church Rd., Bloomfield Hills) and a second date at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church (18700 James Couzens Fwy., Detroit). Tickets for the concerts start at $25, and Detroit all-women jazz group Musique Noire will open both nights.

Kisma Jordan, project manager of the Cranbrook Project, calls Joy “an amazing once-in-a-generation voice” and says the organization “is excited to just be able to present her in such a glorious moment in her career.” In recent months, Joy has performed on national television on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Kelly Clarkston Show .

Jordan adds, “Her life is going to be changed forever.”

It’s unusual these days for the Grammy Awards to give such high honors to a traditional jazz artist. The gravity of the accomplishment was not lost on Joy, who is seen in a viral video bursting in tears, running a victory lap, and doing a celebration dance after she found out she was nominated on a train ride home.

The concerts, Jordan says, were fortuitously booked before Joy won the awards. Jordan reached out to Joy Concert after she performed in Detroit last year at the DSO’s CUBE at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center.

“It was just us getting in at an opportune moment,” Jordan says. “And it was really just to present good, gifted artists, just good music, and a quality experience.”

It’s the first time the Cranbrook Project has partnered with Detroit’s Hartford Memorial Baptist Church for a performance. The Cranbrook Project was incorporated as a nonprofit in 2019 and funded through a grant from the Erb Family Foundation. Jordan says the church is a perfect venue for the Cranbrook Project to partner with for events.

“The mission is to bridge cities and suburbs — it’s a simple thing — through arts programming,” Jordan tells Metro Times .

So far, the Cranbrook Project’s music programming has largely centered around jazz at Christ Church Cranbrook. Aside from the Sacred Jazz Concert, it also organizes the annual Cranbrook Christmas Jazz event.

The Cranbrook Project has partnered with other entities in Detroit, but Jordan says people should expect more music programming at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, as well as an expansion into other communities like Pontiac.

“Detroit and Pontiac, they’re predominantly Black, and you know, the suburban areas around them are predominantly white,” Jordan says. “[We’re] just trying to move through some of the demographic barriers that in our world have kind of seeped into our subjective experiences, and we all kind of become nestled in our own little communities, our own little worlds.”

She adds, “Part of what we’re trying to do is make things as accessible as possible.”

Jordan is a native Detroiter and a classically trained opera singer, which she says drives her goal of linked the city and its suburbs.

“If you want to get into Detroit, sometimes you have to have somebody from Detroit,” she says of her role. “It’s a very unique town, and you have to know how to navigate it so that Detroiters see you and they believe in what you’re committed to. People come here, and they want to benefit from Detroit, but they don’t necessarily sew into Detroit, and I think that matters. I see the Cranbrook Project has an opportunity to do that and to plant seeds that can last for a very long time.”

She says the Cranbrook Project programming has so far centered around jazz — and churches — because of its spiritual element.

“Jazz is a place where I think everyone can come together,” she says. “It’s just something about jazz music that sounds like a centering or grounding, a beginning.”

However, she adds, “It doesn’t necessarily have to be just the church, but the church is a rallying spot. And so you start there.”

Jordan says she hopes to expand programming into other genres like classical music or folk, and other types of events like panel discussions. And ticket sales from the Sacred Jazz Concerts will go toward expanding a summer arts youth camp for kids in the metro Detroit area, she says.

She hopes that by building bridges, the Cranbrook Project can also expand minds.

“When you’re talking about building community, we should be more diverse, we should push ourselves to increase our cultural experiences,” she says. “Because ultimately, what that helps us do is it helps us see the world beyond our subjective, beyond just what we know and understand. We get to see what other people know, what other people understand, and that makes us become a better versions of ourselves, whether we know it or not.”

[event-1] [event-2]

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Detroit’s 313 Day is back with a weekend full of events
Detroit, MI20 hours ago
Kid Rock adds second Detroit date to his ‘No Snowflakes’ tour
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Detroit indie rock group Toughie drops dreamy debut EP
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
After dissing Detroit, Kid Rock announces Motor City stop on his ‘No Snowflakes’ tour
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Six Women Who Shaped Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Megabus offers travel from Detroit to Toronto starting in April
Detroit, MI23 hours ago
Detroit Symphony Orchestra will sell concert tickets for $3.13 on 313 Day
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle to perform Mother’s Day concert in Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Pizza Cat expands to Madison Heights with carryout store
Madison Heights, MI20 hours ago
Detroit Wing Company's chicken sandwich debuts: How it tastes
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
Italian restaurant Mad Nice set to open this weekend in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Novi’s former Steve & Rocky’s is now Brentwood Grille
Novi, MI1 hour ago
Lapointe: In Ilitch Village, greed is good
Detroit, MI2 days ago
A final goodbye to Motown great Barrett Strong as family, friends gather at Detroit funeral
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Mike Nevin, retired head of Detroit firefighters union, dies at 57
Detroit, MI2 days ago
I had to plead with DTE Energy for days to remove a downed wire from my Detroit backyard
Detroit, MI59 minutes ago
New Toronto-Detroit bus service is launching April 5, and it includes stops in Windsor
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Michigan in Line for More Snow – Here’s When and Where
Grand Rapids, MI19 hours ago
The Next Generation Is Ready To Spread Their Own Wings On All-New Series, Grown & Gospel
Detroit, MI3 days ago
How to help Karl’s Cabin, the historic Detroit-area restaurant temporarily closed due to a fire
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit police lookong for woman with schizophrenia missing since December
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit Evening Report: Wayne State, Wayne County Community College allow for easier student transfers in new agreement
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Tigers introduce another new member of radio broadcast team
Lakeland, FL23 hours ago
Detroit police officer uses fitness to change minds, lives
Detroit, MI2 days ago
A Southwest Detroit Taco Truck Is Destroyed by Fire
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit judge dismisses Limp Bizkit guitarist’s defamation lawsuit against ex-wife
Detroit, MI4 days ago
3 Michigan Coffee Shops Close After Receiving Dangerous Threats
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Blue Care Network moving 500 workers to Detroit from Southfield
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Bishop James H. Morton, Georgia pastor with ties to Detroit, Aretha Franklin, dies
Detroit, MI6 days ago
CEO of Detroit’s embattled Recovery Park to open Mexican restaurant franchise
Detroit, MI6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy