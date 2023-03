KELOLAND TV

Noem visits Dakota Dunes; Quiet weather pattern for now; Officials searching for 16-year-old By Mitch Klein, 6 days ago

By Mitch Klein, 6 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 2. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. Business leaders from the tri-state region gathered in ...