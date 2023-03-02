Why Harry Styles and Adele refused to perform for King Charles

According to reports, a long list of British A-listers , ranging from Elton John and Ed Sheeran to Harry Styles and Adele — even the Spice Girls — have declined invitations to perform at the big bash.
And while John and Styles are said to have declined due to scheduling conflicts, as the Sun reported Feb. 25 , experts said it’s no wonder so many others have given firm no’s to the Firm.
“The royal family has faced a number of p.r. disasters in recent times, and anyone performing at the show would have to consider whether there would be a backlash from appearing amongst their fans,” publicist Simon Jones explained to Rolling Stone .
Kingsley Hall, frontman of the band Benefits, told the outlet that the party poopers are simply taking into account the current cultural landscape of Britain, and the recent rash of “negative exposure” the royals have endured.
“[People] probably won’t be involved for that reason,” the singer said.
It’s a sad state of affairs, considering that less than a year ago, the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee festivities featured Alicia Keys, Diana Ross, Sir Elton, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rod Stewart and Andrea Bocelli.
The royal family’s popularity and reputation have both changed dramatically over the course of the decades. Long before Prince Harry’s memoir, his marriage to Meghan Markle, or Prince Andrew’s alleged dalliances, Charles’ own exploits with his now-wife during his tumultuous marriage to the Princess Diana made for sensational headlines — and caused their own internal rifts.
Charles is hoping to have a “more inclusive” coronation, and desires to scale back its size.
“[The event will] reflect the monarch’s role today and look toward the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry … [as well as] being relevant and less archaic,” former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine in January.
Han Mee, crooner for the band Hot Milk, hopes this coronation is the last, saying the monarchy should be left in the past.
“It’s as old, aged and expensive as the whiskey that props it up but without the strength and merriment,” she said. “I liked Liz, but it should have died with her – the coronation is a kick in the teeth when this country has never been more of a s – – t show.”
