Open in App
La Vergne, TN
See more from this location?
New York Post

Tennessee cop Maegan Hall breaks her silence after being fired over sex scandal: ‘I did say no’

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gU6w1_0l5TJY3k00

A Tennessee police officer fired over her sex sprees with a slew of fellow cops says she felt “terrorized,” calling out her bosses for the binge.

Speaking publicly for the first time, Maegan Hall, 26, told WTVF she tried repeatedly to douse the sexual advances of her sergeant at the La Vergne Police Department — but “he wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

The on-the-job affair with Sgt. Lewis Powell led to sexual encounters with five other cops.

“I know what most people are saying,” Hall told the outlet. “You know, ‘You could’ve said no.’ I get it. But my response to them is ‘I did say no, and he wouldn’t take it for an answer.’

“Eventually, I gave in from pressure.”

The interview comes on the heels of a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Monday against the department and several top cops, with Hall claiming she was “sexually groomed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JwkFw_0l5TJY3k00
In her first interview since being fired for sexual romps with six other cops, former Tennessee cop Maegan Hall says she was targeted and sexualized by her fellow officers.
NewsChannel 5 Nashville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHpqL_0l5TJY3k00
“Eventually, I gave in from pressure,” Hall said during the interview.
NewsChannel 5 Nashville

Hall, who blamed her randy behavior on a troubled marriage , said she was targeted by the department’s all-male second shift and lured into promiscuity.

“When I was interviewing for the position at La Vergne Police Department, they described the environment as a family,” she told WTVF. “However, while I was aspiring to protect my community, the La Vergne Police Department was not protecting me.”

The sexual escapades cost Hall and four other cops — including Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis — their jobs; two others were suspended over the scandal. Davis was accused of contributing to Hall’s sexual harassment .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftiZW_0l5TJY3k00
Maegan Hall says La Vergne police Sgt. Lewis Powell wouldn’t take no for an answer and eventually lured her into a sexual relationship that led to other encounters.
La Vergne Police Department

“My supervisors worked together to take advantage of my vulnerabilities and my mental health,” Hall said. “And they used it for their gain and sexual favor.

“Who do you even turn to when the chief of police is sexually harassing you? How could I get justice when the entire system, including the chief, not only condoned such behavior but participated in it?” she said. “I was lost and I felt alone.”

Hall, who appeared to be reading from prepared statements during the TV interview, said before the story went public, she “received harassing and threatening messages on my phone daily. I felt like I was terrorized.”

“I had no one to run to and I had nowhere to go,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uE1xE_0l5TJY3k00
Maegan Hall said her supervisors at the La Vergne Police Department, including the chief, failed to protect her from the sexual advances of her fellow officers.
La Vergne Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gxjD_0l5TJY3k00
Before the story went public, Hall said she “received harassing and threatening messages on my phone daily. I felt like I was terrorized.”
NewsChannel 5 Nashville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuCaq_0l5TJY3k00
“My supervisors worked together to take advantage of my vulnerabilities and my mental health,” Hall said.
NewsChannel 5 Nashville

A spokesperson for the city of La Vergne declined to comment on the case and Hall’s lawsuit this week, telling The Post officials do not discuss pending litigation.

“Maegan wasn’t looked at like a rookie cop to be trained and promoted,” Hall’s lawyer, Wesley Clark, told WTVF.

“She was looked at like a piece of meat to be sexualized and exploited.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Who is Brooklynn White? What we know about Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend
Hilton Head Island, SC2 days ago
Alex Murdaugh's Maximum-Security Prison Has A Disturbing History Of Violent Inmate Assaults & Alleged Crooked Cops
Columbia, SC22 hours ago
Female Border Patrol agent violently assaulted by illegal immigrant: feds
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Mom of Buster Murdaugh’s slain classmate wants answers: ‘Time for justice’
Hampton, SC2 days ago
Mystery surrounds missing GA dad found wrapped in carpet — even after cause of death revealed
Baton Rouge, LA17 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh pictured smirking in creepy new mugshot
Columbia, SC2 hours ago
Ex of monster dad Michael Valva testifies she put kids in garage: ‘I treated them evil’
Center Moriches, NY20 hours ago
American tourists killed after being kidnapped in Mexico ID’d as Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown
Lake City, SC1 day ago
Blood of missing Michigan mom of eight found in her burned vehicle
Portage, MI52 minutes ago
Mother fatally stabs three kids, injures two others during social worker’s visit
Italy, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy