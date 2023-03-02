Open in App
New York Post

Insects, worms and urine: How a man survived a month in the Amazon jungle

By Jesse O’Neill,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314Pqy_0l5TJWII00

A Bolivian man has claimed that he survived being lost in the Amazon rainforest alone for a month by feasting on insects and worms — which he washed down with his own urine.

Jhonatan Acosta, 30, told Unitel TV that he turned to the creepy crawlies and urine as a last resort after he became lost while on a hunting trip with friends on Jan. 25.

“It helped a lot to know about survival techniques: I had to consume insects, drink my urine, eat worms. I was attacked by animals,” Acosta told the outlet on Tuesday.

Acosta also attributed his survival to it raining about half the time he was lost.

“I asked God for rain,” Acosta recounted. “If it hadn’t rained, I would not have survived.”

He was rescued by a search team last Saturday after officials enlisted a specially trained dog name Titan to sniff him out of the jungle, according to CBS News , which translated the Spanish outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SIN0_0l5TJWII00
Acosta, 30, receiving medical treatment after he was rescued from the jungle.
Newsflash

Acosta said after getting separated from his friends on his hinting trip, he had hiked about 25 miles in search of shelter but soon discovered that he was walking in circles.

He also claimed to have been bitten by many animals, some of which he reportedly was forced to tussle with.

Acosta “had to fight with a pig, which is a wild and dangerous animal” as a tiger lurked nearby, his sister told the outlet.

“I am very happy and grateful,” the man said of being rescued and reunited with his family.

His unconfirmed ordeal would make him one of the only people to survive in the Amazon for so long.

In 1981 Israeli adventurer Yossi Ghinsberg survived for three weeks in the jungle and pilot Antonio Sena fended for himself over 38 days after crashing his plane there in 2001, CBS said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRNsT_0l5TJWII00
A photo of the rescue team that was looking for Acosta in the Amazon rainforest last month.
Newsflash

In 2002, two boys aged 7 and 9 reportedly survived 25 days alone in a Brazilian section of the rainforest on nothing but rainwater.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Mexico kidnapping victim Zindell Brown made chilling warning before fateful trip
Florence, SC4 hours ago
Who is Brooklynn White? What we know about Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend
Hilton Head Island, SC2 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL20 hours ago
Mystery surrounds missing GA dad found wrapped in carpet — even after cause of death revealed
Baton Rouge, LA14 hours ago
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL2 days ago
Female Border Patrol agent violently assaulted by illegal immigrant: feds
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Man loses $100,000 property in Delaware beach community after neighbor claims squatter’s rights
Ocean View, DE16 hours ago
American tourists killed after being kidnapped in Mexico ID’d as Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown
Lake City, SC21 hours ago
Missing Georgia dad Nathan Millard found dead, rolled up in carpet
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
NY teacher at center of pronoun lawsuit called class ‘little sexist children’: ex-student
Port Jefferson Station, NY54 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy