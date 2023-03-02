Law enforcement seize 2 weapons at Preston High School

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Preston High School was placed on “hold” Thursday as law enforcement conducted a weapons search, according to Preston County Schools.

According to a Facebook post , the Board of Education said that it received information that a weapon was in a student vehicle on school property. Law enforcement located the vehicle and conducted a search, the post said.

During the search, the high school was placed on “hold status,” which is considered less severe than a lockdown and generally indicates that a possible threat is near the school but not in it. The school remained under the hold status until after the search and “any threat was eliminated,” said the post.

Two weapons were seized by law enforcement during the search, according to Preston County Schools, and the situation is being investigated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.