Open in App
Preston County, WV
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

Law enforcement seize 2 weapons at Preston High School

By Sam Kirk,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJY5h_0l5TJGPu00

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Preston High School was placed on “hold” Thursday as law enforcement conducted a weapons search, according to Preston County Schools.

According to a Facebook post , the Board of Education said that it received information that a weapon was in a student vehicle on school property. Law enforcement located the vehicle and conducted a search, the post said.

Human remains found near Cheat Lake

During the search, the high school was placed on “hold status,” which is considered less severe than a lockdown and generally indicates that a possible threat is near the school but not in it. The school remained under the hold status until after the search and “any threat was eliminated,” said the post.

Two weapons were seized by law enforcement during the search, according to Preston County Schools, and the situation is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Preston County, WV newsLocal Preston County, WV
Albright man charged with kidnapping, malicious wounding after welfare check
Albright, WV1 day ago
Preston County man charged with kidnapping, stabbing woman
Bruceton Mills, WV1 day ago
United Way of Mon and Preston raises $1.2M during campaign
Morgantown, WV17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mannington ‘actively seeking replacement’ for police chief
Mannington, WV22 hours ago
Local dental employees charged with COVID unemployment fraud
Morgantown, WV20 hours ago
Police say Morgantown kidnapping suspect released woman after she ‘started to fight back’
Morgantown, WV22 hours ago
Drinking, drug use and driving increased in West Virginia during COVID-19, study finds
Morgantown, WV22 hours ago
Area City Fires Police Chief after Nearly Three Years
Mannington, WV1 day ago
Popular Weston restaurant closing this week
Weston, WV1 day ago
Fairmont focuses on ‘March Mapness’
Fairmont, WV1 day ago
Morgantown rebranding, asks public to participate
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Project Rainbow raising funds for unhoused LGBTQ+ community shelter
Morgantown, WV18 hours ago
Pennsylvania woman charged after allegedly hitting man over the head with beer bottle outside Worthington bar
Worthington, WV1 day ago
Rescue guinea pig from Preston County needs your vote in Cadbury Bunny search
Terra Alta, WV1 day ago
School supplies given out at Meadowbrook Mall with ‘Repack the Backpack’ event
Bridgeport, WV3 days ago
Woman injured after vehicle shot up in Belington, authorities say
Belington, WV1 day ago
Elkins Police Department announces plans to add street cameras
Elkins, WV4 days ago
Hampshire County sheriff recounts dramatic rescue near Slanesville
Slanesville, WV1 day ago
UPDATE: Bridgeport, Belington fire chief expected to make full recovery after fire rescue
Belington, WV3 hours ago
WVDOT is hiring equipment operators and bridge maintenance workers in District 7
Weston, WV2 days ago
2 Grafton women charged with 128 counts of animal neglect, neglect of an incapacitated adult
Grafton, WV4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy