Multiple Drivers Lining Up For Anheuser-Busch Sponsorship After Kevin Harvick Retires

By Jonathan Howard,

5 days ago
(Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

In 2024 a seat at Stewart-Haas Racing will be open, and Anheuser-Busch will be looking for another driver as well after Kevin Harvick retires. For so long The Closer has sported Busch Light on his NASCAR car and their various spinoffs and editions. But who is next?

According to a report from Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, Anheuser-Busch is already looking ahead to 2024 when Harvick is out of the picture. It’s the end of an era, but as Tracy Lawrence would say, “Time marches on.”

It looks like Ross Chastain is who Busch Light has their eye on. Not a bad choice after his catapult to stardom last season. However, Kyle BUSCH would just like to say, he thinks his name is “written all over” this proposal.

He went from the Candy Man to the Adult Candy Man – why not have Kyle Busch be the face of Busch Light in NASCAR?

All jokes aside, this is a big deal. It isn’t often that a longtime partnership like this comes to an end. Getting another driver to replace Kevin Harvick will be tricky. However, there are a number of options that would work.

If Rowdy keeps it up, he’s going to have to start telling sponsors, “no.” They are all going to want to be on the No. 8 Chevy Camaro if he keeps driving like he has to start the season.

Who Should Replace Kevin Harvick For Busch?

I have no insight or anything into this deal, however, I have some speculation. There is a part of me that thinks that Anheuesr-Busch is going to go after a younger driver. Kyle Busch still has plenty of years left in NASCAR if he stays healthy, but there’s a difference between 30 and 37 years old when it comes to long-term marketing.

Let’s say Kyle Busch does win another championship soon and then decides to call it quits at 40 or 42. You only get a few years out of that deal before you’re back on the starting block. Kevin Harvick has been a staple for Busch for years and I bet they will look for a driver they can stay with for a decade or more. They had Harvick for eight seasons.

However, that doesn’t leave anyone off the table. There are many things that go on behind the scenes when sponsors are involved. Still, this is a big fish for any NASCAR team to land.

I’m sure that there are agents and marketers and all kinds of people emailing and talking bout the future of Anheuser-Busch and NASCAR. Who is going to have that Busch Light scheme in 2024 after Kevin Harvick calls it a career?

