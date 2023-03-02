Meghan Markle pairs Carolina Herrera coat with leather jeans for date night

Meghan Markle is back on the town.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, joined her husband, Prince Harry, 38, for their first appearance since the release of his memoir, “Spare,” on Tuesday, stepping out just hours before news broke they were being evicted from their UK home by King Charles.

The pair appeared to be all smiles as they arrived for dinner at hotspot San Vicente Bungalows, with Markle sporting a beige cape by Carolina Herrera ($1,610, on sale for $966) for their rare date night.

Her oversized style featured a scarf-like detail at the collar, and she paired the piece with skinny black vegan leather jeans ($298) by Veronica Beard.

Markle donned her baggy cape on a rainy night in Los Angeles. The Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP/MEGA / BACKGRID

The mom of two added the same Dior Essence leather pumps she already owns in blush, but in a black shade, carrying a coordinating Dior clutch.

She wore her hair down in loose waves, accessorizing with a pair of stud earrings and a diamond pinky ring.

Prince Harry beamed outside the chic members-only club. The Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP/MEGA / BACKGRID

Meanwhile, Prince Harry went with his typical casual style, wearing jeans, a blue T-shirt and a gray jacket along with blue slip-on sneakers.

The duchess’ caped look is similar to the one she wore in an Instagram Reel shared by coffee company Clevr Blends on Monday, during which the royal — who is an investor in the brand — sported a baggy tan Burberry trench with skinny jeans.

The couple looked to be in good spirits outside the Hollywood hotspot. The Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP/MEGA / BACKGRID

Their relaxed night out was followed by a royal bombshell when late Tuesday night, news broke that King Charles had asked the couple to remove their belongings from their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage — and that Prince Andrew would be moving into the digs.

A rep for the Sussexes confirmed the report yesterday, telling Page Six, “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

Markle has lived in California since 2020. The Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

The duke slipped into sneakers on Tuesday. The Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

For more Page Six Style you love…

Aside from her recent beige ensembles, Markle has kept a low profile following the publication of her husband’s highly publicized memoir in January — and a royal source tells Page Six that King Charles started their eviction process just a day after the book’s release.

With their UK home soon to become a distant memory, it seems like the Sussexes’ Hollywood date nights will now become more of a permanent fixture.