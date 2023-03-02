Starting Lineups, Pitchers for Athletics, Cubs March 2 Spring Training Game

The Oakland Athletics will play the Chicago Cubs Thursday at 3:05 p.m. ET at the Cubs' spring training home at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. Here's a look at the A's and Cubs' starting lineups and starting pitchers for Thursday's game.

27-year-old JP Sears will take the mound for the A's Thursday. Sears was acquired by the club from the New York Yankees as a part of last summer's six-player trade, in which the A's dealt Frankie Montas. Montas is expected to miss most of the season due to a shoulder injury. Sears could receive an opportunity to pitch in the A's rotation this season.

Marcus Stroman will make his second start of the spring Thursday, after starting the Cubs spring training opener against the San Francisco Giants Saturday. Stroman allowed one run, two hits and a walk over two innings in his 2023 debut over the weekend. Many believe that he will be the Cubs' Opening Day starting pitcher later this month. Kyle Hendricks has started the last three Opening Days for the Cubs, but will start the 2023 season on the Injured List.

Here's a look at how the A's will line up Thursday:

1) 2B Tony Kemp

2) SS Aledmys Diaz

3) LF Seth Brown

4) 1B Jesus Aguilar

5) DH Ryan Noda

6) C Shea Langeliers

7) 3B Jace Peterson

8) RF JJ Bleday

9) CF Norge Ruiz

SP JP Sears

Here's a look at how the Cubs will line up Thursday:

1) 2B Nico Hoerner

2) LF Ian Happ

3) CF Cody Bellinger

4) 1B Eric Hosmer

5) 3B Nick Madrigal

6) C Tucker Barnhart

7) RF Mike Tauchman

8) DH Nelson Velazquez

9) SS Zach McKinstry

SP Marcus Stroman

