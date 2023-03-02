Open in App
Peoria, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Peoria Independent

Attend Peoria's recycling workshop

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ck08I_0l5TDoIu00

Peoria's Sustainable University continues, 9:30-11 a.m., March 4, with Recycling 101, a free workshop available to residents.

Recycling staff will share information about items that may be recycled in Peoria and what items should stay in the trash.

The more we recycle correctly, the more waste we divert from our landfills.

Recycling 101 will take place at Rio Vista Recreation Center, 8866 W. Thunderbird Rd.

For additional information and registration, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/sustainability or call 623-773-7137.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy