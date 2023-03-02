Attend Peoria's recycling workshop

Peoria's Sustainable University continues, 9:30-11 a.m., March 4, with Recycling 101, a free workshop available to residents.



Recycling staff will share information about items that may be recycled in Peoria and what items should stay in the trash.

The more we recycle correctly, the more waste we divert from our landfills.

Recycling 101 will take place at Rio Vista Recreation Center, 8866 W. Thunderbird Rd.

For additional information and registration, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/sustainability or call 623-773-7137.