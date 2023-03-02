Open in App
Firefighters battle blaze in Hong Kong shopping district

By KANIS LEUNG Associated Press,

5 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong firefighters battled a blaze early Friday that broke out at a construction site in the city’s popular shopping district.

The fire erupted at the site in the densely built Tsim Sha Tsui district at about 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Multiple floors of the structure were on fire and burning debris floated in the air. No casualties have been reported.

The site is surrounded by a shopping center, some residential and commercial buildings, with several hotels in the same area.

Residents at a residential building close to the scene had to be evacuated, police said, but authorities have not said how many people were affected.

Police said four adjacent buildings also caught on fire, but those blazes were extinguished.

