Interstate 40 East crash closes lane, causes ‘significant traffic backup’ near Winston-Salem

By Brayden Stamps,

5 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane is closed following an early Thursday afternoon crash on Interstate 40, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred near Mile Marker 198, near High Point Road and Exit 201 for Union Cross Road.

US 220 North crash shuts down highway in Rockingham County, near Interstate 73
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmfcE_0l5TCwMx00

The left lane of the eastbound side of the highway is currently closed and is expected to remain that way for an extended period of time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department says that there is “significant traffic backup” because of the crash. Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating the crash.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.

Detours are being encouraged for any drivers who must travel through the area.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

