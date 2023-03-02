Bills would restrict speed cameras in cities across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa ( WHO ) — Two bills are moving along in the Iowa legislature to restrict how cities across the state could use automated or remote traffic enforcement systems including speed cameras.

One bill is in the House, and the other is in the Senate.

The Senate bill passed the Transportation Committee Wednesday. It would require the city to get state approval on camera locations. Cities would also be barred from moving cameras once a location’s approved.

The House bill is set to be heard by the Public Safety Committee at 1 p.m. Thursday. It would allow cities to place cameras anywhere they want on city streets. It would only allow the Iowa Department of Transportation to put cameras on state roads, including the interstate. It would also cap the vendor’s fee on a ticket at 5 percent of the fine.

Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert said he welcomes state regulation for traffic enforcement cameras and doesn’t mind working with Iowa DOT on placing them on state roads. He is concerned about the state telling him where he can put cameras on city streets.

“I don’t necessarily need someone from rural Iowa telling me what’s important in terms of traffic safety in Des Moines,” he said. “You know, I’ve been hanging around here for over three decades. If I have a serious problem on Southwest Ninth by Lincoln High School, I shouldn’t have to ask permission to take measures so one of our students doesn’t get tragically injured or worse.”

Wingert said the goal of traffic enforcement cameras isn’t to hand out fines. It’s to change behavior. He wants drivers to slow down in potentially dangerous areas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.