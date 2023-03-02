Spokane to the semifinals: GSL champion Mead advances in WIAA Class 3A girls basketball tournament

TACOMA - There aren't many on the Mead High School girls basketball roster who saw significant time in the WIAA championships a year ago.

Teryn Gardner is one of them.

And she played like she is pretty comfortable in the Tacoma Dome.

Gardner, a junior, was behind Mead's breakaway third quarter as the Panthers moved on to the Class 3A girls basketball semifinals with a 62-54 victory over 3A Wesco runner-up Stanwood on Thursday morning.

The GSL player of the year finished with 29 points - 12 coming in the third quarter as the Panthers turned a close game into a double-digit lead.

Her shot jump shot gave Mead a 46-36 lead with 14 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The Spartans cut it to 56-51 on Ellalee Wortham's left-side 3-pointer with 1:22 to go, but Gardner answered with two free throws 13 seconds later in a one-and-one situation - and the Panthers forced a turnover on Stanwood's next trip to put the game away.

Mead made nine 3-pointers in the game - half coming in the first quarter.

Vivienne Berrett paced Stanwood with 17 points.