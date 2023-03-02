Assisted living worker in Montgomery County sentenced after stealing, selling residents’ jewelry, other belongings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge said a woman who worked at an assisted living community in the Brookville area will spend 18 months in prison for stealing from people who lived in the community.

Maritza Ramirez, 57, of Germantown pleaded guilty in November 2022 to Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adults in a Scheme.

Family members of the elderly victims said the pain that came from the thefts still so real.

“It’s the violation of heirlooms that were given to my mother by my father-in-law. They were Irish and they were significant to her and also to us,” said Mary Gallagher, whose mother-in-law was a victim.

Gallagher could barely hold back tears during an interview with DC News Now when she talked about Ramizers stealing valuable items from her late mother-in-law.

“With great delight and the rest of the ladies here will tell you, I clapped when they put handcuffs on her and took her away,” Gallagher said.

Police started an investigation in March 2022 after the family members of someone who lived at Marian Assisted Living, located in the 19100 block of Georgia Ave., contacted them. The relatives found that while their family member underwent surgery and recovered, jewelry and a cell phone disappeared from the person’s bedroom.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said it found at least 11 victims and pawn shop records that showed between 2015 and 2022 Ramirez made at least $7,700 by selling 81 items, including jewelry and designer purses.

“This defendant was entrusted for the care of these vulnerable adults and she violated that trust,” said Lauren DeMarco, spokeswoman for the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ramirez worked at Marian Assisted Living for 14 years.

Jennette Stecher said anger boils inside her. Her 94-year-old mother was a victim and continues to ask for her stolen rings.

“She feels like she lost them, so, we have to lie to her,” Stecher said. “To the day my mother dies, she’s always going to think it’s her fault that she lost her engagement ring, my grandmother’s engagement ring and her wedding band.”

The judge sentenced Ramirez to five years in prison, suspending all but the 18 months she is expected to serve. Additionally, the judge ordered her to pay $7,700 to the families of the people from whom she stole. Following her release from prison, Ramirez will be on five years of supervised probation.

Jennifer Wood also appeared in court for the sentencing. Her 74-year-old mother was victimized by Ramirez.

“Like I said in court, she’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing and just despicable,” Wood said.

