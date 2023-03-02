South Carolina Comptroller General facing call for impeachment after $3.5 billion error

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina’s Comptroller General could be facing impeachment after a $3.5 billion error was revealed.

Richard Eckstrom recently told the state Senate Finance Committee that state’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports had double-counted and overstated how much cash the state had in its coffers for the past 10 years — to the tune of $3.5 billion.

Republican Rep. Gil Gatch of Summerville filed a resolution today requesting the state House Judiciary Committee look into whether Eckstrom should be impeached.

“I am concerned the truth about this was purposefully hidden from the public,” Gatch said. “This is a grave miscarriage of public trust. If there was ever a reason for which the House should act on our authority to impeach, this rises to the top. At the end of the day, this is a $3.5 billion error, and we must hold the responsible parties accountable.”

The South Carolina Constitution gives House members the responsibility of impeaching state officials for “serious crimes or misconduct in office.” If two-thirds of House members approve, the question of whether or not Eckstrom should be removed would go to the Senate for consideration.

