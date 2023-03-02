Open in App
Memphis, TN
The Daily Memphian

Grizzlies players on The Ringer’s Top 100 with Rob Mahoney

By Chris Herrington,

5 days ago

Every few weeks, the national sports and culture site The Ringer updates its rankings of the Top 100 NBA Players.

In the last update, a few weeks ago, four Grizzlies made the list: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks.

Will all remain?

On this bonus edition of our Grizzlies Podcast, I was joined by the Ringer’s Rob Mahoney, one of the cadres of writers who makes that list.

We also talked about Mahoney’s recent piece about parity and stylistic diversity among the NBA’s contenders and what that means for the Grizzlies.

Mahoney also contributes to some of The Ringer’s television and movies podcasts, and in our “There’s More to Life Than Basketball,” we share some movie recommendations.

