WFLA

Florida woman cashes out $1 million lottery prize from Lucky Penny

By Dylan Abad,

5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 67-year-old Florida woman went home a millionaire after she claimed a million-dollar prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.

According to the Florida lottery, Janice Ryan, 67, of Pensacola, claimed her $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.

Win $1M a year for life with new Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Ryan chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Her odds of winning the second-tier prize were 1-in-267,739. The odds of winning the top prize, worth $25 million, are 1-in-21,419,145. Only one of two top prizes remains to be claimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid
$25,000,000 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1
$1,000,000 1-in-267,739 160 32 128
$50,000 1-in-142,794 300 56 244
$20,000 1-in-19,953 2,147 455 1,692
$10,000 1-in-20,037 2,138 450 1,688
$5,000 1-in-5,014 8,544 1,834 6,710
(Florida lottery)

Ryan bought her winning ticket from Lucky Penny, located at 7111 West Fairfield Drive in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $50 game features the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Lottery’s website . The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

