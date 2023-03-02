Florida woman cashes out $1 million lottery prize from Lucky Penny

Ryan chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Her odds of winning the second-tier prize were 1-in-267,739. The odds of winning the top prize, worth $25 million, are 1-in-21,419,145. Only one of two top prizes remains to be claimed.
Prize Amount
Odds of Winning
Total Prizes
Prizes Remaining
Prizes Paid
$25,000,000
1-in-21,419,145
2
1
1
$1,000,000
1-in-267,739
160
32
128
$50,000
1-in-142,794
300
56
244
$20,000
1-in-19,953
2,147
455
1,692
$10,000
1-in-20,037
2,138
450
1,688
$5,000
1-in-5,014
8,544
1,834
6,710
(Florida lottery)
Ryan bought her winning ticket from Lucky Penny, located at 7111 West Fairfield Drive in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $50 game features the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to the Lottery’s website . The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.
