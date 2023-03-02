USC athletic trainers receive due recognition for saving Vince Iwuchukwu

The Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament is next week, and there will be plenty of eyes on the USC Trojans and whether or not they make the NCAA Tournament.

One of the biggest storylines of the season will always be the miraculous return of freshman center Vincent Iwuchukwu. The talented big man suffered cardiac arrest during the offseason, and it was unclear whether he would be able to play basketball again.

However, he made his much-anticipated debut on January 12 against Colorado, and he has been a massive plus for the Trojans this year. None of that would have been possible if it weren’t for the “superheroes”, the trainers who saved his life and worked tirelessly with him to make sure he was okay.

Now, the trainers have received a special honor.

USC trainers Jon Yonamine, Erin Tillman and Lauren Crawford were all recognized by the California Athletic Trainers Association for their hard work and incredible job in such a difficult situation.

The efforts they made shouldn’t go without recognition, and USC women’s coach Lindsay Gottlieb made sure to show her respect.

USC assistant head coach Beth Burns also paid tribute to the trainers after they received the honor.

In such a difficult situation, those trainers worked countless hours and were able to not only save Vincent Iwuchukwu’s life, but also get him back on the court to play the game he loves.