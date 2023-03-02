Open in App
Covington, KY
See more from this location?
linknky.com

SPONSORED: NKY Building Industry Association, Enzweiler Building Insti ute to host Women in Construction events on Mar. 7 & 11

By Partner Content,

5 days ago
The Building Industry Association is hosting a complimentary Women in Construction Week Coffee Talk Event on Tuesday, March 7 at 9:00 a.m. at the Enzweiler...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Three NKY businesses featured on list of fastest growing southeast companies
Newport, KY22 hours ago
Northern Kentucky Carespring Communities named Best of Kentucky in nursing and rehabilitation
Fort Thomas, KY6 hours ago
Sheriff announces possible break in cold case
Burlington, KY20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Community clean-up event scheduled at Doe Run Lake
Covington, KY22 hours ago
Florence municipal order authorizes sale of personal property deemed to be surplus, outdated
Florence, KY18 hours ago
LINK Streetscapes: Fort Mitchell and Crescent Springs
Fort Mitchell, KY2 days ago
Dayton receives federal grant for youth traffic garden
Dayton, OH1 day ago
NKU’s Chase College of Law program beats out Harvard in business, innovation, report finds
Highland Heights, KY1 day ago
Newport changes 72-hour parking law
Newport, KY22 hours ago
Kings of Cornhole rest their crowns in Alexandria
Alexandria, KY2 days ago
Infant found dead in vacant Pendleton County home
Falmouth, KY2 hours ago
13-year-old rescued from rising creek waters in Florence during heavy rain
Florence, KY2 days ago
Man narrowly escapes Pendelton County house fire
Falmouth, KY2 days ago
Newport takes down Lloyd in heated, physical battle
Newport, KY2 days ago
Royals take down Camels in 10th Region semis
Maysville, KY1 day ago
Newport wins first region title since 2010
Newport, KY12 hours ago
Another tight loss ends Northern Kentucky women’s season
Highland Heights, KY1 day ago
Turnovers hurt Simon Kenton in region semifinal loss to Collins
Independence, KY12 hours ago
Norse a win away from big dance
Highland Heights, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy