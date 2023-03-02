Open in App
Salem, OR
KOIN 6 News

Woman found shot inside vehicle in Salem, investigation underway

By Hailey Dunn,

5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Detectives are investigating Thursday after a young woman was found shot inside a vehicle parked at an east Salem apartment complex.

Around midnight, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired outside the Embassy Courts Apartments in the vicinity of Embassy Way Northeast near Satter Drive Northeast.

After arriving at the scene, deputies discovered a woman, who has not been publicly identified, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials ultimately pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Criminal Investigations Unit will be handling the investigation as a homicide case until an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death is complete.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office or anonymously by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.

MCSO said no arrests have been made and did not release any suspect information.

