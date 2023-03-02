Open in App
North Miami Beach, FL
See more from this location?
CBS Miami

3 no-show North Miami Beach city commissioners told to attend next meeting

By CBS Miami Team,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ir5yF_0l5SsMSs00

Judge tells 3 no-show North Miami Beach city commissioners to attend next meeting 02:34

MIAMI -- A Miami-Dade County judge on Thursday ruled that three North Miami Beach city commissioners must show up at the next commission meeting so the panel can conduct official business.

The judge granted an emergency request to compel no-show commissioners McKenzie Fleurimond, Daniela Jean and Michael Joseph to be present for the next meeting.

During the hearing, the judge said she was "disturbed" by the fact that the last full commission meeting was held five months ago.

Since then, city business has been at a standstill since the panel has been unable to muster a quorum to pass legislative proposals.

The judge said the missing commissioners would need to attend because their absence creates "chaos."

The city countered that the on-going challenge to Mayor Anthony DeFillipo's residency and municipal findings he lives outside the city are grounds for automatic removal, according to the city charter.

There's a separate trial scheduled for this month to resolve that matter.

CBS Miami has reached out to the lawyer for Mayor Anthony DeFillipo on today's ruling and the trial challenging his primary residency but has not yet heard back.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
VP Kamala Harris in South Florida to take part in climate conference
Miami Beach, FL1 hour ago
Urban Displacement Project looks at how Miami-Dade recovered from pandemic
Miami, FL1 day ago
Miami-Dade commissioner wants change in law to require physical menus in restaurants
Miami, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two Miramar men charged in I-95 shooting
Pompano Beach, FL4 hours ago
Priest vows to keep Oakland Park soup kitchen open "'til Jesus calls me home"
Oakland Park, FL16 hours ago
Fort Lauderdale police shoot, kill Port St. Lucie murder suspect
Fort Lauderdale, FL22 hours ago
Man faces charges in attempted kidnapping of Coral Gables woman
Coral Gables, FL1 day ago
Man beaten in lobby of South Beach hotel testifies in trial of officer accused in rough arrest
Miami Beach, FL4 days ago
Air traffic control issues cause delays at South Florida airports
Miami, FL1 day ago
14-year-old shot, father pistol-whipped in Homestead; victims recovering
Homestead, FL2 days ago
Fire leaves Hialeah home uninhabitable, woman, dog safe
Hialeah, FL6 hours ago
No injuries reported after fire on luxury yacht docked in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL3 hours ago
Family Sues Airbnb after Toddler Dies from Fentanyl at Florida Rental
Wellington, FL2 days ago
5 hospitalized after wrecks on I-95 in Delray Beach, NW Miami-Dade
Delray Beach, FL2 days ago
Dreamers headed to Tallahassee to ask legislators to keep in-state tuition
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Fort Lauderdale-bound flight returns to Cuba after bird strike
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
HUD VASH program's mission to combat veteran homelessness in South Florida
Miami, FL4 days ago
Food pantry Village FREEdge evicted from Liberty City location
Miami, FL1 day ago
UM project seeks to restore coral reefs, prevent beach erosion
Miami Beach, FL4 days ago
DeSantis in West Palm: He notes that once-true blue Palm Beach County helped re-elect him
West Palm Beach, FL6 days ago
Florida authorities find missing 15-year-old girl
Miami Beach, FL4 days ago
Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale evacuated as ‘precaution’ after bomb threat, 1 arrested
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 days ago
Bicyclist, 66, hit, killed by truck in Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL4 days ago
Student in custody after alleged bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale high school
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 days ago
Man Shoots Self, On Camera, As Boynton Beach Police Attempt Arrest
Boynton Beach, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy