3 no-show North Miami Beach city commissioners told to attend next meeting

Judge tells 3 no-show North Miami Beach city commissioners to attend next meeting 02:34

MIAMI -- A Miami-Dade County judge on Thursday ruled that three North Miami Beach city commissioners must show up at the next commission meeting so the panel can conduct official business.

The judge granted an emergency request to compel no-show commissioners McKenzie Fleurimond, Daniela Jean and Michael Joseph to be present for the next meeting.

During the hearing, the judge said she was "disturbed" by the fact that the last full commission meeting was held five months ago.

Since then, city business has been at a standstill since the panel has been unable to muster a quorum to pass legislative proposals.

The judge said the missing commissioners would need to attend because their absence creates "chaos."

The city countered that the on-going challenge to Mayor Anthony DeFillipo's residency and municipal findings he lives outside the city are grounds for automatic removal, according to the city charter.

There's a separate trial scheduled for this month to resolve that matter.

CBS Miami has reached out to the lawyer for Mayor Anthony DeFillipo on today's ruling and the trial challenging his primary residency but has not yet heard back.