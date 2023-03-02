Open in App
St. Louis Riverfront Times

Man Charged in Deadly Midtown Crash Has History of Traffic Violations

By Monica ObradovicRyan Krull,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2riY_0l5SsFHn00
A broken guardrail from the collision that killed four teenagers and injured four others over the weekend.

The man charged with causing a crash on South Grand Boulevard that took four lives over the weekend has a history of flouting traffic laws in both St. Louis and the Metro East.

Cedric Dixon, 34, of St. Louis has been charged with 17 crimes after police say he fled the scene of a crash he caused in Midtown early Sunday morning. Four people died and four more were injured.

Court records show Dixon has a history of traffic violations dating back about a decade.

In February 2015, Dixon was ticketed for driving on a suspended license and without insurance by Maplewood police. The following year, he was again ticketed for driving on a suspended license by police in St. Ann. In November 2017 in Brooklyn, Illinois, he was cited for driving on a suspended license a third time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09l9aW_0l5SsFHn00
Cedric Dixon

In April 2019, Dixon faced a slew of charges including two felonies for fleeing the police and being found in possession of a controlled substance. He was also ticketed for driving with a suspended license and without insurance. He pleaded guilty to the charges and was given probation, which he completed in June of last year.

While on probation in Illinois, in March 2021, the Missouri Highway patrol ticketed Dixon for a fourth time for driving on a suspended license on a highway near Spanish Lake.

According to St. Louis Police, Dixon's reckless driving caused Sunday's accident. Police say he was traveling southbound on South Grand early Sunday morning when he swerved into northbound lanes to get around stopped traffic. Dixon then ran a red light and collided with a Chevy Tahoe that was traveling west on Forest Park Avenue, causing the Tahoe to fall off of the overpass and land on its roof in the westbound lanes of Forest Park Parkway.

Four of the Tahoe’s eight passengers were pronounced dead at the scene: Bryanna Johnson, 18; Anthony Robinson, 19; Contrail McKinley, 20; and Richard Boyd, 19. The other four passengers were critically injured.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office has charged Cedric Dixon with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, eight counts of armed criminal action, four counts of assault and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

Police allege Dixon removed his license plate and fled the scene. But two Saint Louis University security guards responded to the accident and spoke to Dixon and further investigation led police to Dixon's identity.

Dixon turned himself in on Wednesday, KSDK reports .

