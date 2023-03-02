Terry Cameron McClain Sr. 1945-2023

Terry Cameron McClain Sr., age 77, passed away on January 26, 2023, at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, California. Terry was born in Glendale, California, on August 26, 1945, to Floyd and Hazel McClain. Terry and his older brother Monte grew up playing baseball and football in the San Fernando Valley. Many of these teams were coached by their dad, Floyd, who instilled a strong sense of family in both of the boys. Terry met Mary Iavello after graduating high school, where they both worked at the local grocery store. Terry swept Mary off her feet with his blue eyes and big personality, and they married in 1963. Terry and Mary were blessed to have three children, Terry Jr., Linda, and Scott.

Terry had a sharp mind and was very industrious. Throughout his life, he held many different types of jobs, including working in numerous trades. These jobs included working for the Post Office as a mailman, VW and Porsche mechanic, long-haul truck driver, plumber, and construction superintendent, and worked as a building inspector for both San Luis Obispo County in California and for the City of Mesa in Arizona. His self-taught construction experience led him to build two homes for his family, one in Atascadero, California, and one in Payson, Arizona.

Terry and Mary moved to Atascadero in 1974 to raise their children. Terry followed in his father’s footsteps and coached many of his kid’s teams, including soccer, softball, and baseball. Terry was also instrumental in establishing soccer in Atascadero with three other coaches. As soccer grew in the area, he traveled with the boys to games all over the county. He also invested a great deal of time in coaching baseball. His youngest son, Scott, went on to play professionally, and Terry and Mary enjoyed traveling in the United States and Japan to watch him play.

Terry and Mary moved to Arizona in 1994 and ended up building a home in Payson, Arizona. Terry retired from the City of Mesa in 2009. In 2013, Terry and Mary moved back to Atascadero to reunite with family and old friends. In his retirement, Terry was able to spend time with his grandchildren, Marissa, Michael, Megan, Kyle, and Kennedy, and support them in their endeavors. He loved his family and took pride in being a good provider for them. He also enjoyed gardening and was always willing to help family and friends with projects.

With his great sense of humor, Terry had a penchant for nicknames…whether it be Gus, Mog, Big Al, P Diddy, Alice, or Wanda, they were all terms of endearment. His big smile and those blue eyes will be greatly missed.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Hazel, and his brother, Monte. He is survived by his wife, Mary, son Terry (Kelly), daughter Linda (Brian), and son, Scott.

The McClain Family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Twin Cities Hospital for the excellent care they provided to Terry and the support they extended to the family.

No services will be held, but a private family memorial will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.