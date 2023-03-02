Man dead after crashing into back of tractor-trailer on I-95 in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer Tuesday along I-95 in Lumberton, according to police.

Timothy Scott Clark, 37, of Rowland, died in the crash that happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 north of I-74, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

A tractor-trailer was stopped in the road due to traffic when Clark, driving a Nissan Altima, failed to slow down and crashed into the back of the truck, according to police. Clark was the only person in the Nissan.

The truck driver was not injured, police said.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

* * *

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.