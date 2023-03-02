Ceiling panel falls at MBTA’s Harvard Station, narrowly missing a person

The MBTA sectioned off the area while structural engineers inspected the ceiling, a T spokesperson said. No one was injured.

A ceiling panel fell at the Harvard Square MBTA station Wednesday afternoon, landing near the inbound Red Line platform.

“Just getting my daily dose of asbestos AND NEARLY DYING as the ceiling falls down at Harvard Square Station – thanks @MBTA!” Twitter user Peter D’Angelo wrote, sharing a photo of the downed insulation panel.

In a later tweet, he said the incident happened at 3:54 p.m.

D’Angelo, who lives and works near the station, told The Boston Globe he was nearly hit by the falling panel while heading up the stairs after stepping off an inbound train.

“By the time I got up the second stair, I heard a big bang behind me,” D’Angelo told the Globe. “I turned around and was met by black dust to the face.”

The MBTA immediately dispatched personnel to the platform, T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said in a statement.

“The area was cordoned off while structural engineers performed an inspection of the ceiling and worked to determine why the panel fell,” he said.

The falling ceiling panel resulted in no injuries, according to Pesaturo.