Ferguson, MO
FOX 2

Man shot, killed near Ferguson apartment complex

By Joey Schneider,

5 days ago

FERGUSON, Mo. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Wednesday evening outside a Ferguson apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 9400 block of Coppercreek Drive.

The Ferguson Police Department says the shooting “is not a random incident.” Investigators say the victim was shot by an acquaintance, though it’s unclear what led up to the gunfire.

The suspect ran away after the shooting. Officers found the victim unresponsive, and he was later pronounced deceased at a hospital.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the victim, and no suspect information is available.

The Ferguson Police Department says its detective bureau is following up on leads. If you have any information relevant to the case, contact the department at 314-533-3100.

