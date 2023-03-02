Open in App
Pine Bluff, AR
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Pine Bluff man wins record $5.74M in Lucky for Life lottery, 3rd largest in state history

By Alex Kienlen,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hg6Uk_0l5Sn3kF00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Pine Bluff man woke up to some great news Friday morning.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials reported the man had won a $5.75 million grand prize in the Lucky for Life game’s Thursday night drawing after matching all five numbers and the lucky ball. This was Arkansas’s first Lucky for Life grand prize winner and the state’s third-largest lottery jackpot ever won.

Two Arkansans win $25,000 each from Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, said he had purchased the $2 lottery ticket on Thursday in Little Rock. On Friday morning he checked his numbers and found out he had won.

He was so surprised that he asked his wife to double-check the numbers, who confirmed the win, lottery officials said. The couple then drove to Little Rock to claim their prize.

The couple had the option of a single cash payout or $7,000 a week for life. He chose the cash payout, which was $4,088,250 after taxes.

Conway woman wins $1M Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Play It Again drawing

The ticket was purchased at the A to Z Mini Mart on 65 th Street in Little Rock. The store will receive a $50,000 commission for the winning ticket sale.

A Little Rock Lucky for Life player won $5,000 in Thursday night’s drawing, lottery officials said. They added that last week two Arkansas players won $5,000 each in the same game, one from Jonesboro and one from Little Rock.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Arkansas Heritage Announces 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Winners
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Arkansas-based Westrock announces Little Rock headquarters move
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
ArDOT to showcase NWA highway projects supported by sales tax
Bentonville, AR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arkansas PBS to Air State High School Basketball Finals
Hot Springs, AR1 day ago
Search for missing Arkansas teen goes national
Conway, AR1 day ago
Arkansas schools have chance to win donations to child nutrition departments
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Wienermobile returning to Northwest Arkansas
Bentonville, AR22 hours ago
Attorney Molly McNulty to Seek Election to Arkansas Court of Appeals
Little Rock, AR22 hours ago
Pine Bluff, March 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Pine Bluff, AR1 day ago
Morrison's Fried Pies Are The Best In Arkansas
Hot Springs, AR1 day ago
Man found dead at Little Rock truck stop in February identified
Little Rock, AR15 hours ago
Former Arkansas quarterback Kevin Scanlon set to receive 2023 Legends Award, Brandon Burlsworth Foundation
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Chicken farms hide in plain sight under Arkansas law
Ponca, AR2 days ago
Arkansas Advocate : Looking beyond the fence at Standard Lithium’s South West Arkansas Project
Magnolia, AR2 days ago
ASU Meat Market, JACO Meats first to license in state meat inspection program
Jonesboro, AR19 hours ago
New $6 million entertainment space coming to Conway
Conway, AR1 day ago
UCA stuns Arkansas softball with 2-1 win
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Arkansas Advocate : Southwest Arkansas and the promise of "green" lithium extraction
El Dorado, AR3 days ago
Arkansas Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Cushman, AR2 days ago
Scary Trend in Hot Springs. Colon Cancer Diagnosis Soaring in Younger Americans
Hot Springs, AR1 day ago
Arkansas MLK Commission honors 58th anniversary of Selma Bridge Crossing
Selma, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy