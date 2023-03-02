Daughter of North Carolina woman on death row for over 3 decades shares story

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When you’re the daughter of one of North Carolina’s most notorious convicted killers, people make a lot of assumptions.

Cindy Chatman, of Alamance County, knows that well.

Her mom Blanche Taylor Moore has been on death row at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh since 1990 after being found guilty of secretly feeding her longtime boyfriend Raymond Reid arsenic-laced food and killing him.

To the world, she’s a convicted killer and a black widow.

But to Cindy Chatman, she’s mom.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.