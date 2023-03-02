Open in App
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Spudnik!

By Megh Porterfield,

5 days ago
Savannah, G.A. (WSAV) – This week’s Perfect Pet is the sweet and cuddly Spudnik! He is about 6 months old and is expected to be about 40 pounds when he is done growing.

Spudnik is dog, cat, kid and toddler friendly. He would be a gentle furry friend to any family! His foster parents say he loves to run around outside, then come in for snuggles and a nap.

He is currently doing very well with crate and potty training.

If you’d like to have Spudnik join your family, put in your application with Renegade Paws Rescue.

Call 912-665-6046 or e-mail info@renegadepawsrescue.org with any questions.

