Ice-T Reveals If He Has 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit Planned

Is Ice-T ready to hand in his badge?

Ice-T has already had a long and successful career, with his role in the crime drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit a big part of it, and he just revealed whether or not he has plans to leave the show soon.

While speaking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show , Ice-T celebrated his success in both the music and television industry, with Law & Order: SVU now the longest- running live-action TV show in history.

But would Ice-T ever hand in his badge?

During the interview, Ice-T went on to say that he intends to stay on the show as long as it's successful: "We'll be back for season 25, 26...I'mma stay on until the wheels fall off."

"Black people don't jump off boats, especially when they're still floating. You understand?" he quipped to the audience.

Although Law & Order: SVU hasn't officially been granted a 25th season yet by NBC, Ice-T isn't worried. He told Fallon, "You got [creator] Dick Wolf . I mean, Dick Wolf has six shows on NBC. So, we're sitting pretty."

Ice-T also spoke about receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame , with his wife, Coco , his daughter, Chanel , his friends in the music industry, and his friends from Law & Order: SVU all in attendance.

But the Law & Order: SVU family also faced a major loss recently, with former series star Richard Belzer passing away at the age of 78. Ice-T told Fallon about his close relationship with the late actor and comedian, calling him "one of my really close friends."

He described when they first met, saying that they "clicked really quickly." He even dubbed his late co-star "one of the funniest people on Earth."

"Belzer got me real quick," Ice-T recalled of one of their earliest conversations. "He says, 'Ice-T, you're gonna be my partner. You know what I look for in a script?' I'm like, 'What?' He goes, 'Days off.'"

