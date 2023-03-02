You've seen this guy before—but you probably wouldn't recognize him!

The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere, "The Apostate," kicked off with a bang in the form of pirates , led by Vane , storming Nevarro and giving Greef Karga ( Carl Weathers ) a headache as High Magistrate. Who plays Vane in the Pirate in The Mandalorian and what do we know about the character?

Related: What Happened to Cara Dune in The Mandalorian After Gina Carano Got Fired?

Who plays Vane the pirate in The Mandalorian ?

Marti Matulis plays Vane in The Mandalorian . Chances are you've seen him before—but not his actual face!

Matulis plays the demon George in Evil , a role he will reprise for its fourth season.

Matulis also plays "The Manager" in the hit Paramount+ series.

You may have also seen him, a bit more recognizably, in the Foo Fighters ' horror comedy Studio 666 .

Matulis has also appeared in Teen Wolf , American Horror Story , Westworld , Sleepy Hollow , Star Trek : Picard and as The Monstrosity in the sleeper hit horror movie Smile .

Related: When Does The Mandalorian Take Place?

Who is Vane in The Mandalorian ?

Vane is a minor antagonist in The Mandalorian Season 3 who is a member of a band of pirates. He isn't actually the leader of the pirates per se—that would be Captain Gorian Shard. Though Vane and his fellow pirates are quickly overpowered and dismissed, he and Captain Gorian Shard will likely be back throughout Season 3.

Next, get to know every actor who plays Din Djarin in The Mandalorian —because it's not just Pedro Pascal!