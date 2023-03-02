Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Observer

Something new is heading to the former Lulu’s restaurant space in Plaza Midwood

By Heidi Finley,

5 days ago

An entrepreneur has snapped up the former Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood location, with plans to bring something new to Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop… Work Starts Now!!! Taking our talents to #plazamidwood for our second announced project of 2023… Details Coming Soon!!!, restaurateur Chet Desai posted on Instagram.

Desai, a partner at PARA Charlotte and the Temple Charlotte lounge, has another project on the way in Steele Creek, as well.

The news about Desai signing the lease was first reported by Unpretentious Palate via its newsletter .

Lulu’s, well-loved at its original location — now rebranded as Lulu’s Express Fry House — had struggled with supply-chain issues tied to its famous crab cakes, as well as staffing.

Editor’s note: Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

