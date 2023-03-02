Brevard County man killed daughter, 3 others, because she didn’t want him in her life, deputies say

A Brevard County man accused of murdering his daughter and three of her family members appeared before a judge Thursday..

Deputies said Domenico Claude Gigante, 36, drove to a home on Alan Shepard Avenue on Wednesday morning and murdered three generations of family members.

The victims have been identified as Glenda Terwilliger, 63, Constance Terwilliger, 35, 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and 36-year-old Andrew Watson.

New court documents claim Gigante killed his 15-year-old daughter and a woman he was once in a relationship with.

Investigators said Gigante was frustrated his daughter didn’t want him in her life.

Deputies said someone was seen driving Gigante’s truck to his daughter’s house right before the shooting happened.

Gigante is facing four counts of first-degree murder.

Gigante said little during his first appearance.

Some of his neighbors told Channel 9 they thought Gigante was arrested in a drug bust. Neighbors had mixed opinions on him, thinking he was weird and hearing him yell at his dog, while others described him as helpful, and an avid gardener.

