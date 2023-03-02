Open in App
Brevard County, FL
See more from this location?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Brevard County man killed daughter, 3 others, because she didn’t want him in her life, deputies say

By James Tutten,

6 days ago

A Brevard County man accused of murdering his daughter and three of her family members appeared before a judge Thursday..

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies said Domenico Claude Gigante, 36, drove to a home on Alan Shepard Avenue on Wednesday morning and murdered three generations of family members.

The victims have been identified as Glenda Terwilliger, 63, Constance Terwilliger, 35, 15-year-old Kiarra Terwilliger and 36-year-old Andrew Watson.

Original report: Sheriff: Man arrested in connection with death of 4, including child, at Brevard County home

New court documents claim Gigante killed his 15-year-old daughter and a woman he was once in a relationship with.

Investigators said Gigante was frustrated his daughter didn’t want him in her life.

Watch: Man, woman arrested after shooting at police during pursuit with toddler in car, police say

Deputies said someone was seen driving Gigante’s truck to his daughter’s house right before the shooting happened.

Gigante is facing four counts of first-degree murder.

Watch: Impeded access to Central Florida beach leads to unexpected nude encounters

Gigante said little during his first appearance.

Some of his neighbors told Channel 9 they thought Gigante was arrested in a drug bust. Neighbors had mixed opinions on him, thinking he was weird and hearing him yell at his dog, while others described him as helpful, and an avid gardener.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brevard County, FL newsLocal Brevard County, FL
Teen arrested after driving over 120 mph on I-95 in Brevard County, troopers say
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Man dies after Brevard County shooting, deputies say
Cocoa, FL3 days ago
Update: Man dies after shooting in unincorporated Cocoa, sheriff’s office says
Cocoa, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man accused in Pine Hills shootings pleads not guilty to killing TV reporter, 9-year-old girl
Pine Hills, FL4 hours ago
Barefoot Bay man pulls gun at Sebastian Municipal Airport
Sebastian, FL23 hours ago
'It doesn’t make sense': 2018 search crew members baffled missing Vero Beach woman's remains found
Vero Beach, FL1 day ago
SUV sought after 62-year-old man killed in Melbourne hit-and-run, police say
Melbourne, FL1 day ago
SEE: Process to take down Orlando FreeFall begins following death of 14-year-old boy
Orlando, FL21 hours ago
Police release photo of suspect’s car after woman killed at Pine Hills shopping plaza
Orlando, FL5 hours ago
Woman arrested in connection to teen shot in Brevard County, police say
Rockledge, FL3 days ago
Man wanted after shooting Rockledge 15-year-old; both involved with woman, police say
Rockledge, FL3 days ago
1 person injured in shooting at Orlando gas station
Orlando, FL17 hours ago
Firefighter accused of vandalizing Orlando mural with anti-police messaging
Orlando, FL1 day ago
No arrests made after man shot, killed in Cocoa
Cocoa, FL2 days ago
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at illegal house party at Davenport short-term rental home, deputies say
Davenport, FL2 days ago
2 people arrested in Brevard County after allegedly shooting at police during pursuit
Cocoa, FL5 days ago
Miami man, 41, fatally struck while sitting in Volusia County roadway, troopers say
Miami, FL4 days ago
Orlando Airport passenger arrested after landing with 38 pounds of meth, 4 pounds of pot in suitcase
Orlando, FL23 hours ago
Man, woman arrested after shooting at police during pursuit with toddler in car, police say
Titusville, FL6 days ago
Rockledge man charged in quadruple murder
Rockledge, FL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy