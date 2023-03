CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Chicago police are investigating an overnight stabbing near a South Side CTA Red Line station.

Officers found a 35-year-old man on the 69th Street Red Line Station platform a little after 1:30 a.m. with wounds to the face, ear and arm. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

According to police, an unknown woman approached the victim, pulled out a knife and then began swinging it at him.

No one is in custody.

