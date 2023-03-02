Open in App
WBBM News Radio

Microchip shortage causing delays with credit card production

By Rob Hart,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVBhs_0l5Sextn00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The microchip crunch has slowed down the manufacturing of everything from smartphones to cars and washing machines.

It's also impacting the world of new credit cards.

Ted Rossman, industry analyst for creditcards.com told the Noon Business Hour that thanks to the chip shortage, customers are reporting long wait times for new or replacement credit cards.

"Especially with the smaller (vendors), I'm hearing six weeks, eights weeks- sometimes even ten weeks or more."

That's because credit card companies have to wait in line behind many other industries that rely on semi-conductors.

"Credit cards are pretty low on the pecking order for semi-conductors," Rossman said. "They typically go for things like computers and phones and cars."

If you are experiencing a credit card delay, Rossman said it's worth asking the card company about the ability to use the card on your phone before it physically arrives in the mail.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman escapes alive after boyfriend allegedly beats her for hours, threatens to kill her
Des Plaines, IL3 days ago
Two men charged after 3 people are kidnapped, tortured for ransom
Des Plaines, IL4 days ago
Man, 35, dies at Cook County Jail less than 24 hours after booking
Carol Stream, IL3 days ago
17-year-old boy charged with shooting three people to death in Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook, IL1 day ago
DuPage County inmate charged with lacing heroin in drug-induced death of detainee
Maywood, IL23 hours ago
FBI releases photos of alleged suspects in Orland Park armored truck robbery
Orland Park, IL4 hours ago
Waukegan Police Department introduces new app for alerts, submitting tips
Waukegan, IL1 hour ago
Woman finds husband's body while getting Christmas decorations 8 months after she reported him missing
Troy, IL1 hour ago
Indiana State Trooper, 50, dies trying to stop feeling vehicle
Fort Wayne, IN4 days ago
Armored car robbed near southwest suburban Orland Ale House, police say
Orland Park, IL3 days ago
Police identify two victims in Bolingbrook triple-murder, including 17-year-old girl
Bolingbrook, IL1 day ago
6 injured after speeding stolen car causes SUV to slam into Far South Side house: Police
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
CPD accuses 14-year-old boy of murdering grad student in Walmart parking lot
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Under pressure from city’s watchdog, CPD reopens probe of cop who wore extremist symbol during racial justice protest
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Human remains identified as Aurora woman missing since 1984
Aurora, IL1 day ago
Appeals court orders new trials for man who claimed police tortured him into confessing to murders of two children in 1991
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Schaumburg man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend
Schaumburg, IL1 day ago
Woman shot and killed in Glenview motel: Police
Glenview, IL2 days ago
Man shoots burglar during home invasion in Dunning
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Armed crew rob Loop store overnight: CPD
Chicago, IL4 days ago
California man busted on I-55, carrying stolen bundle of out of state lottery tickets, license plates: Sheriff
Arroyo Grande, CA4 days ago
Measurable snow expected for Chicago area in coming days
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Wisconsin’s ‘No. 1 eligible bachelor’ hopes billboard ad will help him find the one
Janesville, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy