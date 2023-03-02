Microchip shortage causing delays with credit card production

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The microchip crunch has slowed down the manufacturing of everything from smartphones to cars and washing machines.

It's also impacting the world of new credit cards.

Ted Rossman, industry analyst for creditcards.com told the Noon Business Hour that thanks to the chip shortage, customers are reporting long wait times for new or replacement credit cards.

"Especially with the smaller (vendors), I'm hearing six weeks, eights weeks- sometimes even ten weeks or more."

That's because credit card companies have to wait in line behind many other industries that rely on semi-conductors.

"Credit cards are pretty low on the pecking order for semi-conductors," Rossman said. "They typically go for things like computers and phones and cars."

If you are experiencing a credit card delay, Rossman said it's worth asking the card company about the ability to use the card on your phone before it physically arrives in the mail.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram