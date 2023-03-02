Open in App
Murfreesboro, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Second Tennessee National Guard member killed in helicopter crash returns home

By Ethan Illers,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19MMBx_0l5Scksq00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The second Tennessee National Guard pilot who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alabama last month was welcomed home Thursday afternoon.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro was flown to Nashville International Airport before being transported to Gallatin, which is where he grew up as a pastor’s son, for memorial services.

Family of Danny Randolph remembers Tennessee National Guard pilot killed in Black Hawk crash

Randolph and fellow Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

Both were killed Feb. 15, when their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Huntsville, Alabama.

PROCESSION VIDEO: Second Tennessee National Guard member killed in helicopter crash returns home

Wadham was welcomed home by friends, family, and the community Wednesday at Nashville International Airport before being transported to Joelton for burial.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News 2 Watch Live Coverage

Randolph received a similar treatment Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Tennessee fugitive arrested in Indiana after police chase
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
County leaders looking to build new forensics center in Smyrna
Smyrna, TN18 hours ago
Sumner County woman killed while helping neighbors after storm
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mississippi double murder suspect arrested in Indiana
Cleveland, MS21 hours ago
These are the names of the March 3 storm victims in Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Nashville woman among 23 charged in alleged attack on Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Investigation underway after man shot multiple times in West Nashville
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
TBI outsources rape kit processing to Florida lab
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Frustrations with street racing following deadly Clarksville Pike crash
Clarksville, TN17 hours ago
AED training for educators across Middle Tennessee
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Suspected street racer charged after deadly crash on Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Dickson firefighters honored for saving man from house fire
Dickson, TN17 hours ago
Metro Police officer crashes cruiser while pursuing suspected DUI driver in Nashville
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Man critically injured in shooting on Douglas Avenue
Nashville, TN1 day ago
‘Scared’: Pizzeria employee attacked, pepper-sprayed while working in Donelson
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
LPR cameras making big difference in Kingston Springs
Kingston Springs, TN1 day ago
TBI issues Silver Alert for Woodbury woman last seen on Feb. 24
Woodbury, TN2 days ago
4 arrested as police recover guns, drugs from 2 Nashville homes
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Thieves use Nashville girl’s little red wagon in $10,000 burglary
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Woman dies after crashing into utility pole in Bellevue
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Clarksville man, teen arrested for armed robbery in Putnam County
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
250+ homes damaged in Hendersonville during strong winds
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Crews extinguish fire at apartment complex in Smyrna
Smyrna, TN1 day ago
Hundreds lose power after car crashes into pole on West End Avenue
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
SRO administers Narcan to Franklin High School student
Franklin, TN19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy