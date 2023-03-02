Open in App
Report: Willie McGinest is facing a pair of charges following Los Angeles restaurant incident

By Khari Thompson,

5 days ago

The charges stem from an attack at a Los Angeles restaurant in December.

Willie McGinest was arrested earlier this week.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has filed charges against former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest according to a report from TMZ.

McGinest is reportedly facing one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury.

The charges each carry up to four years in prison, TMZ reported.

The charges stem from a Dec. 9 incident at a Los Angeles restaurant. Later, a video of McGinest and several others attacking a man at the restaurant surfaced.

McGinest, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and was listed at 6-foot-5-inches, 270 pounds during his playing days, was seen on the video punching the man multiple times and eventually hitting him in the head with a bottle.

McGinest was arrested later that month. He was also suspended from his analyst position at NFL Network.

The Patriots Hall-of-Famer said he feels terrible about the incident and pledged to take full responsibility for it.

“This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection — mind, soul, and spirit,” McGinest said in December. “I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”

