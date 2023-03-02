Easter on Parade returns to Monument Avenue

After a three-year hiatus, a Richmond favorite festival will return to Monument Avenue on Sunday, April 9. Easter on Parade has drawn 25,000 visitors in past years to march down the street, shop at vendor booths, enjoy live music, and rock their best bonnets.
The free, rain-or-shine event will stretch from Davis to North Allen from 1-5 p.m. Monument will be closed - off for the festivities. We’ll provide more traffic details closer to the event.
Families and furry friends are welcome — there will be people and pet bonnet contests at 3:30 p.m. at Allen Avenue.
Comments / 0