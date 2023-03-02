Open in App
Richmond, VA
See more from this location?
6AM City

Easter on Parade returns to Monument Avenue

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icbE0_0l5SaHPT00

Bubbles, eggs, and flamingos — oh my!

Photo by Jessica Corbett

After a three-year hiatus, a Richmond favorite festival will return to Monument Avenue on Sunday, April 9. Easter on Parade has drawn 25,000 visitors in past years to march down the street, shop at vendor booths, enjoy live music, and rock their best bonnets.


The free, rain-or-shine event will stretch from Davis to North Allen from 1-5 p.m. Monument will be closed - off for the festivities. We’ll provide more traffic details closer to the event.

Families and furry friends are welcome — there will be people and pet bonnet contests at 3:30 p.m. at Allen Avenue.

This year, the event has several sponsors , including Kroger Mid-Atlantic and the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia
.

We shared some pictures from previous Easters on Parade on our Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Neighbor moving into old Mill on MacArthur space
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Woman rescued from Innsbrook lake
Innsbrook, VA23 hours ago
When do the clocks move forward for daylight saving?
Richmond, VA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mobile Soul Sunday opens week-long Richmond Black Restaurant Experience
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Long-time Richmond bookstore moving to new location in Henrico
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Hopewell residents feel 'betrayed' after announcement of police chief retirement
Hopewell, VA1 day ago
News to know for Monday, March 6
Richmond, VA2 days ago
‘I was shocked’ Hopewell residents respond to Police Chief’s ‘sudden’ retirement announcement
Hopewell, VA22 hours ago
Mom criticizes Richmond Schools' response to alleged preschool bathroom assault
Richmond, VA21 hours ago
Three Richmond elementary schools voting to extend 2023-24 school year to address pandemic learning loss
Richmond, VA1 day ago
How to stay safe when a tornado threatens Central Virginia
Petersburg, VA1 day ago
Woman shot in Richmond; gas station pumps, parking cordoned off
Richmond, VA2 days ago
A violent weekend in Richmond ends with two people dead
Richmond, VA2 days ago
This Pizza has been Named the Best in Virginia
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Crash on I-64 West in downtown Richmond cleared
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Man killed in Richmond; witness heard 5 or 6 shots
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Richmond Department of Public Works starting 2023 Neighborhood Clean-Up March 11
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Police ID man found dead in McDonald's drive-thru
Richmond, VA2 days ago
This Richmond Family Is Giving Away Millions to Help Others
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Two Richmond, Virginia hospitals are on Newsweek's list of 'World's Best Hospitals'
Richmond, VA8 hours ago
Audit sheds light on Richmond’s water and gas billing issues
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Crime Insider: Man shot outside Richmond McDonald's dies in drive-thru lane
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Scene all clear after gunfire reported near VCU campus on Cary Street
Richmond, VA19 hours ago
Governor Youngkin signs ‘Universal Licensure Bill’ during visit to Richmond barber shop
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Vehicle crash on I-95 causes 5-mile backup, delays for drivers in Richmond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
“He was a good person” Loved ones hold vigil for Henrico man found dead at a Richmond park one week ago
Richmond, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy