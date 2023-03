Easter on Parade returns to Monument Avenue

Bubbles, eggs, and flamingos — oh my! Photo by Jessica Corbett

After a three-year hiatus, a Richmond favorite festival willon Sunday, April 9.has drawn 25,000 visitors in past years to march down the street, shop at vendor booths, enjoy live music, and rock their best bonnets.The free, rain-or-shine event will stretch fromfrom 1-5 p.m.for the festivities.Families and furry friends are welcome — there will beat 3:30 p.m. at Allen Avenue.This year, the event has, including Kroger Mid-Atlantic and the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia We shared some pictures from previous Easters on Parade on our Instagram