WRBL News 3

Skeletal remains found in wooded area in South Carolina

By Kennedy Davis,

5 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said skeletal remains were found in a wooded area Wednesday after receiving an anonymous tip.

According to the police department, officers responded near Hayne Street and found skeletal remains adjacent to the railroad tracks.

The police and investigators are at the scene collecting evidence.

Investigators said it is too early to determine if the death appears suspicious.

This is an ongoing investigation. Community members are encouraged to get involved.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065.

